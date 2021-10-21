ANP indicates new increase in fuels and three-digit value for gas

posted on 10/20/2021 2:12 PM / updated on 10/20/2021 2:12 PM



(credit: Geraldo Falc?o/Petrobras)

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) published a report in which it indicates, for the first time in history, a three-digit value for cooking gas. Last week, the average price was R$ 100.44, varying according to the region. This increase is linked to the 7.2% readjustment in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) made by Petrobras at the beginning of the month.

The highest value was registered in the North of the country, followed by the Midwest region — R$ 106.10 and R$ 105.40, respectively. In cities like Sinop, in Mato Grosso do Sul, the price charged for a 13 kg cylinder reaches R$ 135.

There are two regions where prices are less expensive, but not cheaper. In the Southeast, the product can reach up to R$ 98.86; in the Northeast it is R$ 98.34.

LPG was not the only one to suffer changes in value, the same adjustment was made for fuels. Gasoline increased by 3.3%, followed by ethanol, which rose by 0.92%, thus registering a 3.57% increase in the average monthly price of Brazilian fuel.

Gasoline is above R$ 7 a liter in six states in the country: Acre (R$ 7.30), Mato Grosso (R$ 7.04), Minas Gerais (R$ 7.17), Rio Grande do Sul (R$7.49), Rio de Janeiro (R$7.39) and Piauí (R$7.15). The highest value recorded is R$ 7,499 per liter, in Bagé, in Rio Grande do Sul; and the lowest is R$ 5,299 in Cotia, São Paulo.

Also last week, average ethanol prices rose in more than half of the country. In 18 states plus the Federal District, the increase was 0.92% in pumps, causing the liter to go from R$4.775 to R$4.819. The highest price was in Rio Grande do Sul. Despite the widespread increase, eight states retreated.

Petrobras also informed that in the coming weeks there may be further increases, as domestic prices for oil products and natural gas are not completely aligned with those on the international market.

Gas assistance



On Tuesday (19), the Senate voted on the bill, Programa Gas para os Brasileiros, authored by Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The incentive, according to the congressman, is a way of trying to balance the dissonance between the average prices of cooking gas and the reality of low-income Brazilian families.

The idea is for the federal government to offer 50% of the value of the 13kg cylinder, every two months, for a period of five years, to low-income families registered in CadÚnico or that have one of the household members enrolled in the program. The subsidy will preferably be given to women who have suffered domestic violence or who are supported by protective measures.

The resource will come from the dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union and the signing bonus for the bidding rounds for blocks for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The text will go to vote in the Chamber of Deputies.