ANTT readjusts truck drivers’ freight and increases from 4.5% to 5.9%

After successive increases in fuel prices, the table of minimum freight values ​​used by truck drivers was changed with average adjustments ranging from 4.54% to 5.90%, depending on the type of vehicle and cargo class. The new levels were decided by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday, 21.

Under the law, whenever the fluctuation in the price of diesel in the domestic market exceeds 10%, the agency must publish a new standard with minimum floors, considering this fuel variation. The edition of the readjusted table was anticipated by Broadcast Agro.

According to ANTT, the smallest average readjustment was related to the table of road freight transport, of 4.54%. Then there are the Operations in which only the cargo motor vehicle is contracted, with an average change of 5.10%.

The third table, for road transport of high-performance cargo, had an average readjustment of 5.36%, and that for Operations in which only high-performance cargo vehicles were contracted was changed, on average, by 5.90 %.

The freight table was created in 2018 by the Michel Temer government, after the truck drivers’ strike that blocked roads and compromised the supply of fuel, medicines and food throughout Brazil. The creation was one of the claims of the category, but ended up being questioned in the Supreme Court (STF). To date, however, the Court has not ruled on the case.

The truck drivers, in turn, complain about the lack of compliance with the table and, frequently, threaten new stoppages due to this and other issues, as occurred last Saturday, 16. They also ask the STF to analyze the constitutionality or not of the floor. .

Within the government, technicians point out that complying with the table is a challenge in the market, as there is a high supply of trucks on the roads, which would force a self-regulation of freight prices.