Apple co-founder advocates that users pay for privacy – 10/20/2021 – Tec

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, defended this Wednesday (20) a digital model in which users have the option to pay a monthly amount for companies not to use their data for monitoring habits or for advertising purposes.

“I provide data about my life, about what I’m doing, where I’m going, who I’m seeing. This should be private. That’s my data. track me,” said Wozniak in a virtual lecture promoted by the CNI (National Confederation of Industries).

“I would pay for that. Why doesn’t it exist yet?”

This idea, which became known as payment for privacy, has been around for a few years in the internet technical community, as technology companies started to profit like never before and, at the same time, lead scandals with the improper use and sharing of data .

The pay-for-privacy model is ironically criticized by the EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation), an internet rights advocacy organization funded by names like Wozniak.

The organization opposes this dynamic because it argues that it would create a divide between who can and who cannot pay for privacy and turn a right into a bargaining chip in an unbacked system. The path, according to the defense of activist Hayley Tsukayma, would be strong and homogeneous regulation for all companies.

“We must implement privacy policies that protect everyone, not exploitative schemes that treat low-income people as second-class citizens,” he said in a text published by the organization last year.

Wozniak also advocated a more regulated internet, but didn’t elaborate.

In this field, the idea of ​​data dividends also circulates, defended by specialists from the World Economic Forum. In general terms, the argument is: as people will not stop using Facebook or Google, it is fair that they receive a financial reward for providing their information.

Of course, companies return a product when they use a piece of data, whether it’s WhatsApp, Google’s search engine or a social network. One of the problems is that, over the years, the value of this data has become cheaper than the sector’s profit, which has few competitors.

Big techs have become the richest companies in the world, with few competitors, structured around massive data capture models and offering little bargaining power to “customers”. The user can even change the privacy settings, but this has a limit. He too, at this point, will face all sorts of social hurdles when he no longer uses Google or WhastApp.

While the model sounds fair, it would place privacy as a product when it is a right. It would also be up to the private sector, without much transparency, to determine what each piece of information would be worth.

“You wouldn’t put a price on your freedom to speak. We shouldn’t put one on our privacy, either,” says Tsukayma.

During the panel, Wozniak also said he was proud of Apple’s pro-privacy stance in recent years. After much criticism, the company decided to postpone a controversial decision to review photos uploaded to the cloud to curb child abuse. The initiative was considered invasive and dangerous because it would set precedents for meddling by the private sector and governments in personal documents.