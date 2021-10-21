Apple remains the most valuable company in the world; Tesla grows 184% – 10/20/2021

For the 9th consecutive year, Apple is the most valuable brand in the world, according to the ranking “Most Valuable Global Brands 2021”, by the consultancy Interbrand, unveiled today (20).

Amazon, in second place, and Microsoft, in third, complete the podium. Google and Samsung were in 4th and 5th place, respectively —see below the ranking of the top 10 places.

The report indicates Tesla’s growth as the big highlight this year.

The market value of Elon Musk’s company grew 184% compared to last year, jumping from 40th to 14th place. It is the first time, in 22 years of the study, that a brand has grown more than 100% from one year to another.

Sephora, in 100th place in the ranking, is the only new participant on the list in 2021. With this, the luxury group LVMH is the first to have five brands in the table: in addition to Sephora, they are on the list Louis Vuitton (13th place) , Dior (77th place), Tiffany & Co. (92th place) and Hennessy (95th place).

Check out the most valuable brands in the world according to the ranking “best Global Brands” (and its valuation percentage compared to 2020):

apple – US$408.251 billion (+26%) Amazon – US$249.249 billion (+24%) Microsoft – US$ 210.191 billion (+27%) Google – US$ 196,811 billion (+191%) Samsung – US$ 74.365 billion (+20%) Coke – US$ 57.488 billion (+1%) Toyota – US$ 54.107 billion (+5%) Mercedes-Benz – US$ 50.866 billion (+3%) McDonalds – US$ 45.865 billion (+7%) Disney – US$ 44.183 billion (+8%)

The top 100 brands together are now worth $2.67 billion, according to the consultancy. According to Interbrand, the brands that grew the most achieved a good performance due to 3 factors: direction, agility and participation.

“These brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire organization knows where they are going and that they are working towards the same ambition. In addition, they move quickly, bringing new products and services to market. journey and place them as fundamental for making the brand more engaging,” states the report.