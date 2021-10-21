Apple’s Polishing Cloth is already out of stock in some countries – MacMagazine

Apple’s new polishing cloth has made social media buzz (one gem better than the other) — and it’s not too hard to see why. Here in the Brazil, for example, the “accessory” costs “simple” R$220 (but it costs R$197 in cash, huh) .

The fact is that the price does not seem to have driven consumers away, proof of this is that the polishing cloth is now only available for November in Brazil and in the U.S — and only for December(!) in Portugal.

More precisely, according to the Brazilian Apple Store Online, the estimate for sending the polishing cloth is already 4 to 5 weeks; in the US, the delivery forecast jumps to 6 to 8 weeks and, in Portugal, there is no chance of the accessory arriving before the day December 7th.

Made from a “soft, non-abrasive material”, the cloth is suitable for many displays, including glass nano-texture of the Pro XDR Display. It is also suitable for use with the Mini-LED screen of new MacBook Pro models and all types of iPhones, iPads and Macs.

For now, the polishing cloth isn’t available at Apple’s retail stores — though it could be available next week, when the new MacBook Pros become available.

Has anyone out there ordered yours? 😛

via MacRumors