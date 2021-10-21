Arcrebian distributes tasks among pawns

After the punishment caused by Tiago Piquilo, Arcrebiano began his reign as a farmer by delegating functions and needling pedestrians in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

Good morning family. Bil new farmer, whether you like it or not. I’ll follow the line of reasoning with the guys who want to make the break, but you can call me and I’ll help you because I also want to do something

The farmer delegated the function of caring for the milking cows to Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves. “You had asked me, so what’s up?”, asked Bil and the pair nodded.

The horse stayed with Gui Araujo. “I’ll remember that, ok? If you go out I can put someone else in, right,” said the farmer. “If I go out today I’ll come back just to do it. I live close by,” replied Bill laughing.

Dayane Mello and MC Gui wanted the horned cow and the model suggested a pair or odd for the decision. “No! None of that. I’ll see what I do Day and I’ll leave a role for you”, said Bil, opting for MC Gui.

The sheep stayed with Erasmo Viana and the pigs with Tiago Piquilo. Marina Ferrari chose the birds, Dayane kept the vegetable garden and plants. The garbage, Bil joked:

I’ll put Rico on!

“Go put the garbage in Rico, father,” sneered Gui Araujo. “I’m kidding, I’ll leave it to Sthefane,” Bil resolved.

Here’s the delegation of the week, guys. Feel free, you can call me if you have any doubts too. I want to help you as best I can. Get up!

, concluded Bil Araújo