Arcrebian makes fun of pedestrians after becoming a farmer

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/21/2021 00h16Updated on 10/21/2021 00h39

Winner of the sixth farmer’s race of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Bil Araújo returned to the reality show with a smile from ear to ear and making the traditional mockery against the pedestrians who cheered against his victory, in the dynamic that freed him from fifth garden.

As soon as he entered the headquarters, Bil positioned himself in front of Dayane Mello, responsible for his indication to the field, and inclined his head, making the sign that the person would have to hand over the hat of power.

Embarrassed, the model put the hat on the head of the ex-“BBB 21” and even heard him trigger provocations:

I returned! You’ll have to put up with me until November. you who fight!, shouted Bil Araújo.

Dayane saw the farmer receiving hugs from some participants of “The Farm 2021” and did not hide that something told her that she would see him as a farmer.

I knew he was coming back!

