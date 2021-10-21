Argentine newspaper praises project to buy clubs in Europe and sees supremacy in America

The diary hello, from Argentina, praised Flamengo and its project of wanting to buy clubs from abroad, as well as talking about the supremacy of the team in America

O Flamengo became one of the great powers of South America on the field. In your second Libertadores final in three years, counting on transmission by ESPN on Star+ on November 27th, the club is exalted across the continent.

This Wednesday (20), the diary hello, from Argentina, praised the club’s expansion project, which manifests the intention to acquire other teams around the world, being the Tondela, from Portugal, the first of these.

“When his sporting performance did not allow him to be among the best on the continent in recent years, the Rio de Janeiro club has always positioned itself as one of the most supportive teams in the world. And now that in America he fights year after year, he seeks to expand his method all over the planet”, wrote the Argentine daily.

The article also mentioned the goal of the red-black team to take Tondela to the greats in the country so that, then, players could be sold, generating dividends in the future.

“After a re-launch of the brand around the world, the aim is for the sporting success of Tondela to lead it to compete in continental tournaments and for its players to have greater visibility. With this, you will recover part of the heavy investment you plan to make in dividends”, he concluded.