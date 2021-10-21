Asenate puts José against the wall and makes him deliver Kamesha’s plan · TV News

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will put José (Juliano Laham) against the wall after receiving a visit from Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) in Genesis. The young woman will question what the queen asked for her husband, and he will reveal that Sheshi’s second wife (Fernando Pavão) wants to marry Potiphar (Val Perré) to another woman in Record’s biblical novel.

In the plot, the noblewoman will recount the queen’s visit to the governor of Egypt. “Guess who came here today?” she will say. The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will show curiosity, and Asenath will tell about Pharaoh’s second wife. “She asked me to tell you so that you don’t forget what she asked you to do,” the young woman will say in the scenes scheduled to air on Monday (25).

“What is this request?” Pentephres’ daughter (Nando Cunha) will add next. José will reply that Kamesha intends to marry Potiphar. “She wants me to probe to see if he’s keeping an eye on anyone,” the good guy will say. is he?” the young woman will ask.

“No matter how hard I try to extract some information, the man is smarter and always finds a way to change the subject. When will they understand that I’m not good at these things?”, the governor of Egypt will comment. Asenate will ask to be part of the plan in the serials of Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

