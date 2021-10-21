Assists leader in Brazil, Gustavo Scarpa returns to participate in a goal for Palmeiras; watch videos | palm trees

Gustavo Scarpa needed 12 seconds to be decisive in the victory by 2-1 of Palmeiras against Ceará, last Wednesday, in a game postponed from the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

That was the time from the moment the shirt 14 entered the field, in the second stage of the match at Castelão, until giving Deyverson a pass to score Verdão’s second goal.

Assistance, by the way, is what the attacking midfielder has done the most this season. From the beginning of the 2021 calendar until last Wednesday, Scarpa gave 16 assists, a number that makes the athlete the biggest waiter in Brazilian football, according to data from Espião Estatístico, from ge (Review the bids in the videos below).

Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, against Ceará — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

Again decisive, Gustavo Scarpa is experiencing a moment of recovery in the season, as well as Palmeiras. The athlete has already been highlighted and the absolute title holder in the Alviverde creation sector, but lost ground in recent months.

Before Wednesday’s match at Castelão, his last participation had been in August, when he gave an assist in the Palmeira defeat against Fortaleza by 3-2. The last goal scored was in July, in the victory against Atlético-GO.

– It is important to be prepared, regardless of the game we have to play. But the important thing is the victory, it’s good to have a winning streak to get confidence back. It’s a long championship, the group is experienced and knows how the Brazilian Nationals work. I hope we can get back on track with a winning streak – said the player.

2 of 3 Gustavo Scarpa at the match between Ceará and Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Gustavo Scarpa at the match between Ceará and Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

At a press conference, coach Abel Ferreira spoke about Scarpa’s moment and explained the dispute for a position in the starting lineup with Raphael Veiga.

– Veiga is more robust, more balanced, both to attack and to defend. And Scarpa knows that, I already told him. That’s the challenge they both have, the 50% with the ball and the 50% without the ball. Be aggressive to score. When you put the two together, you’re a complete player. And what we want is to have two complete players for each position. They are two great players – explained the Portuguese.

Against Ceará, Scarpa has already equaled the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the highest in number of games: there were 47 appearances on the field so far – he arrived in 2018, when he participated in 24 matches. He has 30 goals and 34 assists with the alviverde shirt.

Scarpa’s assists in 2021:

11/3/2021: Palmeiras 3×0 São Caetano (Paulistan)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa takes the corner kick looking for Lucas Lima at the entrance to the area, and the midfielder catches first, at 40 of the 1st T

3/14/2021: Palmeiras 2×0 Railway (Paulistão)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa crosses, and Danilo heads, at 8 of Q2

4/21/2021: University 2×3 Palmeiras (Libertadores)

Highlights: Universitario 2 x 3 Palmeiras, for the 1st round of the Libertadores

5/5/2021: Palmeiras 3×2 Santos (Paulistao)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa takes a corner kick on the first post for Willian to score in the 22′ of the 1Q

5/5/2021: Palmeiras 3×2 Santos (Paulistao)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa makes a great move, crosses, and Viña appears alone to score in the 7′ of the 1Q

9/5/2021: Ponte Preta 0x3 Palmeiras (Paulistão)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa, once again, crosses for Wesley only to complete to the bottom of the goal, 1 of the 2nd time

9/5/2021: Ponte Preta 0x3 Palmeiras (Paulistão)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa crosses the head of Willian, who tests to expand the score, 47 of the 1st time

5/18/2021: Palmeiras 3×4 Defensa y Justicia (Libertadores)

Best moments of Palmeiras 3 x 4 Defensa y Justicia for the Libertadores Cup

6/6/2021: Palmeiras 3×1 Chapecoense (Brasileirão)

Goal by Palmeiras! Scarpa crosses, the ball deflects and leaves for Luiz Adriano, at 14′ of the 1st Half

6/16/2021: Youth 0x3 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

At 17 min of the 2nd half – header by Deyverson do Palmeiras against Juventude

6/16/2021: Youth 0x3 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

At 41 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Breno Lopes do Palmeiras against Juventude

6/20/2021: Palmeiras 2×1 América-MG (Brasileirão)

At 38 min of the 1st half – headed goal by Willian do Palmeiras against América-MG

6/27/2021: Palmeiras 3×2 Bahia (Brasileirão)

At 33 min of the 2nd half – free kick by Raphael Veiga do Palmeiras against Bahia

10/7/2021: Palmeiras 3×2 Santos (Brasileirão)

At 18 min of the 1st half – Gustavo Gómez do Palmeiras headed goal against Santos

7/8/2021: Palmeiras 2×3 Fortaleza (Brasileirão)

At 33 min of the 1st half – goal from within the area of ​​Willian do Palmeiras against Fortaleza

10/20/2021: Ceará 1×2 Palmeiras (Brasileirão)

At 26 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Deyverson do Palmeiras against Ceará