At a rate of expansion, Xiaomi will start producing cars in 2024

Earlier this year, there was a formal presentation of the advancement of Xiaomi’s electric vehicle division. This impacted the company’s actions.

This Tuesday (10/19), the company’s CEO Xiaomi, Lei Jun, confirmed that investments will begin to be made for the company’s expansion in the automotive industry. Mass production of the brand’s first electric car is expected to begin in 2024.

Determining the date gives consumers a prediction of when they will have access to the brand’s cars. Another member of the company who announced Xiaomi’s expansion was even director of the Chinese firm’s international marketing department, Zang Ziyuan. The confirmation took place on his account on the Chinese social network, Weibo.

Earlier this year, there was a formal presentation of the progress of the division of electric vehicles from Xiaomi. These moves impacted the company’s shares, which rose 5.4%, the biggest daily percentage gain since May 12th.

In the next ten years, Xiaomi intends to invest 10 billion dollars in the electric vehicle division. This new subsidiary dedicated to the production of cars is also headed by Lei Jun.

According to the CEO, “Xiaomi hopes to offer quality smart electric vehicles to enable everyone in the world to live smart anytime, anywhere.” The company is already taking the necessary actions to put the new goals into practice.