At Tottenham, Lucas declares himself to São Paulo: ‘Club of my heart’

Attacking midfielder Lucas, currently at Tottenham, recalled his times in São Paulo, the club in which he was revealed. The player left Tricolor at the end of 2012, right after winning the Copa Sudamericana title.

In an interview with The Players Tribune, Lucas spoke about his desire to be champion for São Paulo before moving to Paris Saint-Germain his first club in Europe. “I told PSG that I would travel to France at the end of 2012. I needed another five months to win a title. what could be done with the money from my trading? What they really want to see are bonds, right?” he commented.

“Over the following months, I started noticing even more the photos of the champion teams that are scattered around the CT. I was willing to do anything to also deserve my space on the walls. Seriously, I thought: If I need to tear up the contract with the PSG to conquer something here, I’m going to tear it up,” he added. São Paulo won the South American Championship by beating Tigre-ARG by 2-0 in the crowded Morumbi. Lucas scored the first goal, in a game that was marked by having only played the first half.

Lucas doesn’t make a point of hiding his support for São Paulo to this day. Created from the base of the club, the player played 128 games for Tricolor and scored 33 goals. “You need to understand how important this club is to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about it. Basically, I was raised in the youth categories. I made friends I consider my brothers. I still stay up late in England to see São Paulo play. It’s the club of my heart, it’s the club of my life. I take it with me wherever I go.”

Lucas is currently at Tottenham, where he is important in the rotation of coach Nuno Espírito Santos. The Brazilian’s contract with the English club runs until June 2024.