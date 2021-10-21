Atacarejo gains prominence and retail leaves something to be desired in the third quarter; analysts see 52% upside potential

After release of third quarter sales report of Carrefour (CRFB3), a Now Investments it’s the BTG Pactual highlighted the positive performance of cash-and-carry and the weak performance of retail, although expected.

BTG analysts recommend buying the company’s shares. The bank sees the possibility of an increase of 52% for the papers in 12 months, by setting a target price of R$ 27 – shares fell 2% this Wednesday (20), R$ 17.70.

Carrefour’s results show a new strategy for food retail chains, with a greater focus on cash and carry, amid a rise in inflation and the consequent drop in the purchasing power of Brazilians.

For Ágora, Carrefour had a solid quarter, despite sales growth by the same store criterion (SSS) having been low. BTG sees a resilient perspective for the company and valuation attractive to the company’s shares.

The jump of wholesale

In the quarter, the Carrefour (CRFB3) totaled R$ 20.8 billion in sales, an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. According to the company, the increase was driven by sales of the wholesale, which grew 14.3%.

The network expansion consisted of positive same-store sales of 2.7%, in addition to an 11.6% contribution from stores that had not yet opened for 12 months.

For Ágora, the company’s performance is in line with the broker’s estimate of R$21 billion. In addition, Atacadão same store sales growth followed expectations and, despite the sequential slowdown, the two-year average accelerated in the third quarter.

“We believe that the main conclusion must be that Atacadão (75% of sales) continues to perform well. As such, the wholesale segment will remain resilient and we expect the business to continue to gain market share,” said BTG.

Retail leaves something to be desired

On the other side of the coin, Carrefour’s retail had a weaker performance in the quarter. Although slightly better than Ágora’s 11% drop estimate, the company posted same-store sales up 8%, with the main hurdle coming from non-food products.

“Carrefour Varejo had weak results, but this was widely expected, given the development of significant growth in sales of non-food products last year,” said Ágora.

Analysts at BTG argue that, “despite a weaker short term, the resilient outlook for the food retailer, its attractive valuation and the upside potential of the merger with Grupo BIG are the foundation of our positive stance towards the name ”.

According to Ágora, the scenario around the margins may be more challenging — this balance sheet line may fall in the year-on-year comparison, says the broker. Carrefour publishes the audited results on the balance sheet on the 9th.

