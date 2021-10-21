Athletico vs Bragantino: Uruguayan Andrés Matonte whistles the final of the Sudamericana | South American Cup

Conmebol defined the arbitration for the Sudamericana final this Tuesday afternoon. The decision between Athletico and Bragantino will have the Uruguayan Andrés Matonte on the whistle. The very final will be on November 20, a Saturday, in Montevideo, at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) .

The arbitration command will be all Uruguayan. Martin Soppi and Carlos Barreiro will be the assistants and Andres Cunha will be in the VAR cabin.

Andrés Matonte is a 33 year old young referee and still doesn’t have much international experience. The Uruguayan started refereeing the Libertadores and Sudamericana games recently and has more shooting as the fourth referee.

Interestingly, the Uruguayan was present in an Athletico game in the current edition of the Copa Sudamericana. He was the referee in the 1-0 loss to LDU in Ecuador in the first leg of the quarter finals. On the way back, Hurricane applied 4-2 and qualified for the semifinal.

In 2021, Matonte also refereed games of Santos, Palmeiras and Internacional in Libertadores, in addition to the matches Ecuador x Paraguay and Bolivia x Paraguay in the South American qualifiers for the World Cup.

The decision will be played in a single game in Montevideo. In case of a tie, there is an extension of 30 minutes and, if the equality persists, the title will be decided on penalties. The champion guarantees places in the Libertadores and in the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana.

