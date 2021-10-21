Athletico x Flamengo: where to watch live, schedule and squads for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

With a place in the final, Flamengo and Athletico will play this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The game has a way of flashback. In 2019, the two teams also met in the knockout of the competition, but in the quarter-finals, with a victory for the people from Paraná. That year, Hurricane won the title hitherto unheard of for the club. The red-black carioca has three cups in the tournament: 1990, 2006 and 2013.

The return match is scheduled for the 27th. The winner will dispute the final with whoever wins the dispute between Fortaleza and Atlético-MG.

Place and Time

The match takes place this Wednesday, 20, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, at 9:30 pm.

where to watch

On open TV, the game will be broadcast by Globo, with the exception of Ceará and Minas Gerais. In subscription channels, the exhibition is on behalf of Sportv and Premiere.

athletic

Probable lineup: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer

Technician: Alberto Valentine

Flamengo

Probable lineup: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol

Technician: Renato Gaucho

Arbitration

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (São Paulo)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (São Paulo) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (São Paulo)

fourth referee: Thiago Luís Scarascati (São Paulo)

VAR: José Claudio Rocha Filho (São Paulo)