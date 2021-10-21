Atlético-MG “revenges” the tormentor of the only home defeat in the year, and expands good numbers at Mineirão | athletic-mg

There is no doubt about the strength of Atlético-MG as home team in the 2021 season. The 4-0 rout over Fortaleza, this Wednesday, was the 24th victory of the team playing at home. An almost perfect retrospective, stained by a single defeat, for Fortaleza himself, who ended up “revenged” on the way to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

If it hadn’t been defeated by Leão do Pici in the opening of the Brazilian Championship this year, in May, Galo would have boasted an unbeaten record of 11 months. Besides this, the last other defeat at home came on November 18, 2020, when Athletico-PR overcame an Atlético devastated by Covid-19.

1 of 3 Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Hulk celebrates goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

In the current season, Rooster’s advantage in 30 games played as home team is 85.5%. There were 24 wins, five draws and only one defeat (for Fortaleza). Adding all games made in 2021 (including six from last season), the record is 28 wins, six draws and one loss.

This Wednesday, Galo had a night of gala exhibition to thrash Fortaleza and put a foot in the decision of the Copa do Brasil. With the 4-0 victory, the team could lose by up to three goals difference next week, which is still advancing to the big decision. There is no goal away from home.

2 of 3 Atlético-MG squad celebrates victory over Fortaleza — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Atlético-MG squad celebrates victory over Fortaleza — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

If you confirm the classification, Atlético will guarantee at least another R$23 million in prize money for the tournament. The champion takes R$56 million home. On the other side of the bracket, Flamengo and Athletico-PR, who tied the first game 2-2, are fighting for a spot in the decision.