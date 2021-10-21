Australia provides assistance for victims of violence to leave a partner’s home

In Australia, victims of domestic violence started to receive financial help from the government. The idea is to encourage citizens to leave aggressive partners. In the country, according to government data, a woman is killed by her partner every nine days. The benefit, however, applies to people of any gender. The offer is for 5,000 Australian dollars — the equivalent of R$20,900 at the current price.

The project has divided the population’s opinion. Some people defend the initiative — and the Australian government itself reports an increase in domestic violence crimes throughout the pandemic — while others argue that the solution does not address the root of the problem — violence itself. The information is from CNN World.

For Mary Crooks, executive director of the Victorian Women’s Trust, a step must be taken to break the patriarchal system.

“There is a big moral, ethical and political issue here. Why does she have to go through this extraordinary trauma and dislocation in her life if she wasn’t, in fact, the one doing the harm? Why does she have to be responsible? for picking up kids and pets quickly and possibly not getting a place in a refuge?” he asked.

With the advance of unemployment during the covid-19 crisis and the movement restrictions imposed at various times, there was a recognized greater difficulty for women to make the decision to leave their homes, which impacted the decision to launch the program.

Australia ranks 50th among nations in the ranking of gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Report 2021. The country appears behind the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France and the United States.

In an interview with national Indigenous Times, Antoinette Braybrook, CEO of Djirra, recalls that the situation is even more delicate when it comes to minorities and revealed that many indigenous women are afraid to denounce their aggressors.

“We are often wrongly identified as the perpetrators of family violence and criminalized. We are terrified of the threat of losing our children,” she said.

According to a 2018 study by the National Research Organization of Australia, one in five Australians believe that aggressive behavior is “normal” and part of “everyday stress”.