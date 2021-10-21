Australian Police Offer $4.2M for Information on Missing 4-Year-Old Girl | World

Australian police offered $750,000 (about R$4.2 million) for information that could help find a 4-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday (16).

The girl’s family went camping for the weekend. The girl, Cleo Smith, was in the tent—her parents saw her at dawn, but at 6:30 am, when they woke up, the girl was no longer there.

Australian Police Operate to Find 4-Year-Old Girl

The case took place at a camp site in the town of Macleod.

2 of 3 Map shows the location of the town of Macleon, where 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared — Photo: g1 Map shows the location of the town of Macleon, where 4-year-old Cleo Smith disappeared — Photo: g1

Police work with the hypothesis that the girl has been kidnapped, and stated that they have great fear for the child’s safety.

More than 100 agents were employed in the search.

Photos of the sleeping bag and the pajamas in which the girl slept were released.

3 of 3 Image shows pajamas similar to the one Cleo Smith was wearing — Photo: Western Australia Police Force/Via AFP Image shows pajamas similar to the one Cleo Smith was wearing — Photo: Western Australia Police Force/Via AFP

Local newspapers claim that the family was in the area for a weekend trip, but that they are now still there.