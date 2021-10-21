B3 shares up 4.7% after acquisition of Neoway; see what to expect for the asset

The actions of B3 (B3SA3) closed sharply higher this Wednesday (20), after the company announced the acquisition of Neoway, a company of big data. The company’s papers rose 4.71%, to R$ 13.11.

According to analysts at Great Investments, the acquisition is positive and can bring synergies to boost revenues and also tax benefits.

“In this aspect, the acquisition should help drive new products, time-to-market, customer synergy (up-sell and cross-sell) and revenue diversification”, say Eduardo Nishio, Gulherme Vianna and Bruno Bandeira when signing the report of the brokerage.

Thus, experts recommend buying for the asset with a target price of R$ 20, up 59.74% compared to the close of Tuesday (19).

diversification is positive

To Credit Suisse, the new company expands B3’s data analysis capability and improves the Brazilian stock exchange manager’s revenue diversification.

“The acquisition gives access to a R$4 billion market, in which Neoway already has a 4% share. In addition, it adds engineering and modeling resources and a greater product offering, taking advantage of the valuable data that B3 already has to convert it into products and allow for cross-selling”, explain Marcelo Telles, Daniel Vaz and Bruna Amorim.

They comment that this improves B3’s go-to-market positioning, accelerating time-to-market for product launches, with a dedicated data sales team and B3 + Neoway customer base.

Therefore, Telles, Vaz and Amorim classify the asset as Outperform, a performance above the market average, with a target price of R$ 16, which would represent an advance of 23.8%.

However, this target price means a reduction in relation to the bank’s last estimate, which was R$22. On the other hand, when the calculations were made, the asset cost R$16.

O Harvest Bank agrees with Credit Suisse on the expansion in data analytics and revenue and also points out that the acquisition is in line with B3’s strategy.

“Currently, the data and analytics business represents 14% of total revenue and Neoway should be an important player to help this line post a stronger growth trend”, explain Luis Azevedo and Silvio Dória.

Thus, analysts classify the paper as Outperform, a performance above the market average, with a target price of R$21, up 62.5%