Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev with a goal by Piqué to win their first victory in the competition

Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev 1-0, scored for the first time and won the first three points in the current edition of the Champions League

O Barcelona reached the first victory in Champions League. Playing at Camp Nou, the Catalans, by the 3rd round, won the Dynamo Kiev by 1 to 0, Pique’s goal.

Don’t miss the Star+ Free Access on October 22nd, 23rd to 24th! Three days completely free with lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click and learn more!.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

Until then, in the European tournament, two overwhelming defeats by 3-0 for Bayern Munchen and Benfica , which put Barça in last position and put even more pressure on coach Ronald Koeman

In a first half without much inspiration, Barcelona reached the goal in the 35th minute of the initial stage.

Jordi Alba got plenty on the left and crossed into the area. Well positioned on the second stick, Piqué got high to open the scoreboard.

It was the 16th goal of the Spaniard in Champions, equaling the Brazilian Roberto Carlos. The two are the defenders with the most goals in the tournament’s history.

Piqué celebrating goal for Barcelona in Champions League Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Championship status

Barcelona reached their first victory in the competition and scored the first three points. With that, it occupies the 3rd place of the group.

Dynamo Kiev, on the other hand, follows in 4th, with just one.

Piqué makes history

It was up to the Catalan club’s idol to score Barça’s first goal in the current edition of the Champions League and be responsible for the first victory.



1 Related

In addition, the defender has scored 16 goals and is the defender with the most goals in the competition’s history, alongside former Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos. Then comes Sergio Ramos, with 15.

Datasheet

Barcelona 1 x 0 Dynamo Kiev

GOALS: pique

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Mingueza (Philippe Coutinho), Piqué, Lenglet and Alba; by Jong, Busquets and Gavi (Sergi Roberto); Depay (Agüero), Dest and Luuk de Jong (Ansu Fati). Technician: Ronald Koeman

KIEV’S DYNAMO: Buschchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota and Mykolenko; Tsygankov (Karavaev), Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, De Pena (Vitinho) and Buyalskyi (Eric Ramírez); Supryaga (Garmash). Technician: Mircea Lucescu