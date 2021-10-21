Barcelona renews until 2027 with Ansu Fati with a 1 billion euros termination fine | spanish football

Seeking reconstruction, Barcelona started a strong project to protect their young jewels. 18-year-old striker Ansu Fati has signed a new contract with the Catalan club until 2027. The 10 shirt’s severance penalty is the highest in Barça’s history: €1 billion (about BRL 6.3 billion), the same amount stipulated for Pedri, who also renewed contract recently .

The players are part of the list of the 20 highest penalties in world football, occupying the first place along with Benzema and Gareth Bale, from Real Madrid.

Heir to Messi’s mythical shirt 10, Fati has already scored 15 goals and six assists in 48 games for Barcelona’s first team. The Spanish striker made his professional team debut in 2019, when he was just 16 years old and has since broken records.

In the Champions League, the young man became, at 16 years and 321 days, the youngest football player on the Spanish team to compete in the competition. He scored his first goal in the tournament at 17 years and 40 days, the youngest to hit the net in Champions.

Fati was away from the field for nearly a year after a serious knee injury in November of last year. He returned last September 26th, against the uprising.

Barcelona will make the renewal official this Thursday, at an event at the Camp Nou, when Ansu Fati is also expected to give a press conference. The young striker’s previous contract ran until 2022.