‘Bath in the testicles’: German creates male contraceptive project and wins award

An innovative form of male contraception won an international prize for German inventor Rebecca Weiss. She created an ultrasound-based artifact that consists of “bathing” the testicles in order to neutralize the sperm.

For her invention, the German won the main prize at the James Dyson Awards, a design competition. Rebecca took US$ 45,000 – equivalent to about R$ 250,000.

The scheme is simple: COSO, as the product is called, uses ultrasound to temporarily paralyze the movement of sperm, which interrupts contraception, as they do not fertilize the eggs during sexual intercourse.

With just a few minutes of action, the method is painless. However, there is no information available on adverse side effects, according to a report published by the UPI website.

The award, in addition to recognition and cash value, allows the prospect of funds for the product to leave the testing phase and be sold in the market.

Rebecca’s inspiration came after a health problem. She had cervical cancer, and doctors suspect it was caused by her frequent use of birth control pills.

“When my partner and I look for alternative methods [de contracepção], we realize the lack of methods for men. This problem is not just mine, it affects many other women and makes it evident that alternatives are publicly discussed,” said Rebecca in the project presented to the Dyson Awards.

