Bayern Munich thrashes Benfica and remains unbeatable in the Uefa Champions League – Play

By Group E, the leader Bayern Munchen took the field at Estádio da Luz, in Portugal, with a giant embezzlement on the bench. Coach Julian Nagelsmann did not feel well before the match, with a flu-like infection, and ended up staying at the concentration hotel. Assistant Dino Toppmöller, with the help of Xaver Zembrod, led the team in the impressive rout by 4 to 0 over Benfica by Jorge Jesus.

Even without their commander, Bayern took action in the game and deserved better luck in a first half in which they dominated and submitted more than 10 times to Vlachodimos’ goal. Lewandowski even scored, but the referee saw the deviation in his arm and canceled the move just before the break. Sané squandered the best chance by knocking out free-marking.

The Portuguese attacked little. But they took work when they managed to arrive. Neuer made a great save in an individual play and Darwin Núñez’s strong kick.

The goals that were missing in the first half came in sequence in the last 20 minutes in Lisbon. Sané opened the scoring at 25, Everton Cebolinha scored against at 35, Lewandowski extended it at 37 and Sané closed the beating at 39.

Bayern now have 25 unbeaten games in the Champions League group stage, with 22 wins and three draws. They lead Group E with 9 points, with Benfica in second with 4, and Barcelona back in contention with 3. Dynamo Kiev have just 1.

See how was the game

Guess for Benfica vs Bayern Munich

lineups

Benfica

Vlachodimos; Verissimo, Otamendi and Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, João Mario and Grimaldo; Silva, Yaremchuk and Núñez. Technician: Jorge Jesus.

Bayern Munchen

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Upamecano and Hernández; Kimmich and Goretzka; Sane, Muller and Gnabry; Lewandowski. Technician: Julian Nagelsmann.