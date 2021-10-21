Bayern’s profile in Brazil provokes Chives after chocolate in Benfica de Jesus; Look

After Everton Cebolinha’s own goal, Bayern Munich’s Brazilian profile made a joke using the Turma da Mônica character on Twitter

O Bayern Munchen thrashed the Benfica per 4 to 0 at Estádio da Luz for the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League, featuring the shine of the Sané and Lewandowski duo, as well as a lucky pinch.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

Don’t miss the Star+ Free Access on October 22nd, 23rd to 24th! Three days completely free with lots of LIVE sport, series and movies. Click and learn more!

Lucky because of a ‘help’ from the Brazilian Everton Chives in the second goal. The attacker ended up putting the ball against his own goal, expanding the score for his rivals.

The fact ended up generating a joke on social networks. The Bavarian club’s Brazilian profile reported the goal against making a pun with the character Cebolinha, from Turma da Mônica.

“Chives, goal against it”, wrote the profile in Portuguese. It is worth remembering that one of the main characteristics of the character in the comic book is to change the letter ‘R’ for the letter ‘L’ in his speech, causing confusion at certain times.

In the Champions League, Bayern lives in brigadeiro’s sky. In three games, there are three victories, with 12 goals scored and none conceded, leaving the place for the knockout well underway.