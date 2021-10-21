Beauty salon in Kabul is the last oasis of freedom for women – 10/20/2021

Kabul, 20 Oct 2021 (AFP) – It is one of the last places in Kabul where women can find themselves outside the home, a true haven of freedom. Despite Taliban threats, Mohadess decided to keep his beauty salon open.

Customers arrive by car and discreetly sneak into the place, whose posters have been covered with white paint.

As soon as they pass through the thick purple velvet curtain, they can leave their hijabes, abayas, and nicabes in a corner.

The Taliban patrols, just a few meters away, seem to be something out of this world.

Amidst the noise of the dryers and the smell of spray and enamel, a handful of women in leggings, tank tops and party dresses move about under the benevolent gaze of Mohadess, the owner.

The 32-year-old businesswoman, who sports long hair and eyebrows reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s, has decided not to close her salon. Nor does she fire the 20 or so girls who work for her.

“We don’t want to leave our job, which we love so much. And Afghan society needs women to work harder than ever. Many of our employees support their families,” she explained to AFP.

– “Haram”- Under the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001), beauty salons were banned. If women showed their nails painted, they ran the risk of having their fingers amputated.

Since returning to power in mid-August, fundamentalists claim they have “modernized”. Even so, several of them declared on television that perfume and the noise of high heels were considered “haram” (prohibited).

More than two months have passed since they regained power, and there is still some confusion about the scope and application of their religious edicts.

Mohadessa cautiously explores this ambiguity, although, like many, he fears that the laws will become stricter overnight.

“All come to work with fear, especially at the opening moment”, he comments.

This morning, the eve of a holiday, there are about 30 women getting ready for a wedding, in which – as was the case before – men and women will be strictly separated.

The sister of one of the brides, Farkhunda, an English teacher, observes the result.

Satisfied? “It’s my first real outing since late August,” he says.

Under the flashy makeup, one of her eyes is motionless. “I lost my left eye in a Taliban attack on my school. I have a lot to say about them, but today is a holiday, let’s not talk about it.”

Every movement of the entrance curtain frightens the women, who are on constant alert.

In the salon, hair extensions, sophisticated hairstyles, bright eyeshadows and even a blush that makes some look like porcelain dolls.

“This is for us a wall against extremism, whether in fashion, makeup, or hairstyle,” says Mohadessa.

In Kabul, few women wear a burka, and most opt ​​for long black abayas. Even so, short tunics and colorful coats are still seen in the street.

As for the veil, it is usually worn with the face and part of the hair exposed.

“I believe in endurance,” says Marwa (name changed), a 22-year-old Afghan woman with pierced ears.

“We are not the people of the burqa, nor of the blue and the black”, emphasizes the young woman who, after studying fashion design in India, had to interrupt her project to open the country’s first fashion school.

And while Marwa dreams of a “miracle” to resume his projects, and Farkhunda only thinks about teaching again, Mohadessa fears for his life.

On his phone, he shows AFP a threatening letter stamped by the Taliban Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Suppression of Vice, which he claims he received.

“Unless they come to threaten me with a knife in the neck, I will stay here”, emphasizes the businesswoman.