behind the scenes of the final stretch of the Netflix reality show

The latest episodes of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil”, a new Netflix hit, were made available yesterday and revealed which couples said “yes” or “no” at the altar. Excerpts from the ceremonies and the “climate” of the rejected were unveiled by the program. Nonetheless, splash went behind the scenes of the final of the reality show and spoke with the celebrant, Maurício Macri, from the company “Eu Caso Vocês”. He has performed over 500 weddings and was responsible for the program’s ceremonies.

They came to me to participate in a project, I only knew there were five celebrations, they didn’t give details. Then I found out what it was. I went to celebrate the weddings without having any information about what could happen. Backstage, we talked a lot about the possible outcome of each couple, but there was only one basic script, anything could happen. A darn adrenaline.

Maurício says that the entries of the bride and groom and godparents were recorded over and over, but that the ceremony itself was just once, with the “yes” or “no” ready to happen. The celebrant also delivers that each couple from “Casamento à Cegas” recorded on a different day. There were 5 days of recording in the month of May, in two places: Palácio dos Cedros and Casa Panamericana, in São Paulo.

The care with the covid-19 pandemic was also something highlighted by the celebrant. All were submitted to several tests, and the couples were obeying a total confinement, without contact even with the relatives.

Maurício Macri talks about ‘climão’ at ‘Marriage à Cegas Brasil’ ceremony Image: Playback/Netflix

And when did the ‘no’ roll?

The first time Maurício Macri saw a couple say “no” at the altar was during the recording of the Netflix reality show. The celebrant points out that a terrible climate really formed when the denial came, often leaving family members surprised.

Hearing a ‘no’ was a very tense moment. With Ana and Shay, for example, the climate really happened and we all felt it a lot there. They already arrived at the ceremony in bad weather. The expression of guests and presenters was heavy. They did a washing of dirty clothes. I had to keep my blood cold and end the celebration as needed.

Asked why Shayan was the only man to say if he accepted marriage before the bride, Mauricio says that he just followed his instinct:

“There was no induction of production for Shay to speak first, it was a coincidence. I always try to vary, and that’s how it was with him.”

Maurício highlights that, regardless of the ceremony’s outcome, all events were prepared with decoration, buffet, DJ and guests. The food was ready, waiting for a party or not. When the couple said “no”, everyone missed the event.

When one participant denied the other, I was given a nomination from the direction just to make room for the two of them to speak, and then ended the ceremony. We used to joke that each one went home with only one lunch box. In fact, the food was ready there, all right for the party. I believe they donated the food and decoration so as not to waste it.

Lissio and Luana, from Blind Marriage Brazil Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Was there true passion?

For the celebrant, of the three couples who said the long-awaited “yes” at the altar, one stood out: Luana and Líssio. Maurício remembers that as soon as they arrived for the ceremony, there was no longer any doubt about the passion between them and the harmony for the moment. They played, showed affection behind the scenes, and cheered to actually celebrate the union.

I really enjoyed doing their ceremony. They are spontaneous and were incredibly connected. They had games of their own. It was the couple that most captivated me there at the time.

Luana, as well as Fernanda Terra, were summoned by the celebrant to kiss the bride and groom after confirmation at the altar. Maurício emphasizes that this is a request he always makes in his celebrations. For equality, he asks the bride to take the initiative to kiss the groom:

Why can’t the bride kiss the groom? When I talk about equality, I mean broadly. We have to put ourselves as equals in the relationship in order to make this work. I always ask for the kiss in the name of equality. And I consider this moment very important.

splash told in detail the outcomes of the five couples in the latest episodes of “Marriage à Cegas Brasil”, and also revealed some other backstage that Netflix did not show, such as “hidden couples” and a fine of R$ 100,000.