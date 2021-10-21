Belfort woman denies transphobia accusation, attacks brands that abandoned her | More Sports

reproduction Joana Prado and Vitor Belfort

Joana Prado

used social media this Wednesday to talk about the post he made last week complaining about the use of unisex bathroom

In the USA. Due to the positioning, the ex-Feiticeira, married to the fighter Victor Belfort,

she was accused of transphobia and homophobia and decided to rebut the accusations in two videos, one in Portuguese and the other in English.

(See photo gallery of Joana Prado below)

“I owe no one satisfaction. I learned that it is much more important to live by values ​​than preferences. But I cannot admit that my message is distorted. The video was never intended to be transphobic or homophobic. At no point do I question the her sexual choice,” she added, adding that she has a gay employee and a trans in the family:

“My company here in the US is an inclusive company, one of my coaches is gay. I have several gay friends, I even have a transgender family in my family, whom I love with passion. My message is far from being against these people. the fact that he is a Christian, he never gives me the right to do this, because my Jesus is a father who loves, respects and never points the finger.”

Then she explained: “My message is from a mother concerned about the safety of her daughters, as they may be sharing a public restroom with a man and risking being molested or even raped. My fight it is against pedophilia, abuse and sexual violence. I cannot admit that my daughters, aged 12 and 13, run these risks. My fight is so that, together, we can prevent this from continuing to happen.”

During the speech, Joana recalled the disappearance of nearly 20 years of her sister-in-law, Priscila Belfort. “And we don’t know if she was kidnapped, abused or sold into the sex industry,” he said.

Finally, the former witchwoman also sent a message to the companies that stopped sponsoring her because of her position:

“If companies that sponsor me are more concerned with the environment than with the care and protection of human beings, it’s my family and I who don’t want to be with these companies. I want to be together with good companies and people who fight for them I owe no one any satisfaction, but this fight is mine, and the fight is against these people who suffer: let’s end human trafficking.”

Watch the video below: