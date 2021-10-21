Belo Horizonte City Hall Changes Protocol and Expands Audience Capacity in Stadiums

Belo Horizonte City Hall released occupation of 50% of the total capacity of Mineirão and Independência (Photo: Ramon Lisboa and Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress)

At a meeting between representatives of clubs and the Committee to Combat COVID-19, this Wednesday, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte announced changes in the protocol for football matches in the capital of Minas Gerais during the pandemic. The main change was the expansion of the audience capacity in the stadiums, which went from 40% to 50%. Thus, Mineirão and Independência will be able to receive half of the total number of fans in the matches.

In the case of Mineirão, where Atlético hosts the games, the free public capacity increases to 31,000 people – the stadium has the capacity to receive up to 62,000 fans. At Independência, the venue for the departures from Cruzeiro and América, the occupancy could reach 11.5 thousand seats, half of the maximum total of 23 thousand.

TICKETS



The PBH protocol underwent other modifications. Tickets no longer need to be nominal, and public access can take place until game time. The previous determination is that the gates would be closed one hour before the start of the match, in order to avoid crowding in the vicinity of the stadiums.

The mandatory use of a mask, however, remains for access to stadiums in the capital of Minas Gerais. At this Wednesday’s meeting, which had representatives from America, Atlético and Cruzeiro, the city government reinforced the request for a public awareness campaign on the need for personal protective equipment and also the use of 70% alcohol gel for cleaning purposes.

In addition to the use of a mask, the requirement to present a vaccination card with complete immunization or negative test for COVID-19 remains. Clubs must provide PBH with the name and contact details of fans present at the stadium for post-match monitoring, which will be done by sampling.

The new measures with the flexibility will come into force after publication in the Official Gazette of the Municipality. The PBH decided to release the presence of more public in the stadiums as a result of the stabilization of epidemiological indices, with a reduction in cases of COVID-19, occupation of beds and speed of transmission of the virus.