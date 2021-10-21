Belo Horizonte City Hall increases stadium capacity to 50%; ticket is no longer rated – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético; Bruno Haddad / Cruise PBH increased the audience capacity in stadiums to 50%

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) will soon announce new rules on the holding of football matches in the city during the pandemic. After a meeting this Wednesday (20), with the presence of clubs from the capital, it was decided that the capacity in the stadiums will be increased from 40% to 50% and that tickets will no longer be nominal.

With this, Mineirão, the place where Atlético have been hosting their games, will be able to receive up to 31.00 fans, since the stadium’s total capacity is 62,000. At Independência, stage of the América and Cruzeiro matches, 11,500 seats will be released. The total capacity of the arena is 23 thousand seats.

Another important change is that the gates will no longer be closed one hour before the game. Thus, fans will be able to enter the stadiums until the beginning of the matches.

The information was disclosed by the state deputy and president of America, Alencar da Silveira Jr., in a post on social networks, this Wednesday (20).