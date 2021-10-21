Between reinforcements and casualties, Ceni wants to use a rare longer period of training at São Paulo to rock | São Paulo

For the first time in October, São Paulo will have a longer training period (from Wednesday to Saturday). This breath will be Rogério Ceni’s first in charge of the team. And the coach wants to take the opportunity to gain important reinforcements for Sunday’s game, at 6:15 pm (GMT), against Red Bull Bragantino, in the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

In the team’s re-presentation, last Wednesday, Ceni had Igor Vinicius working normally with the squad, during all the activity with the ball. The right-back, favorite to resume his starting position, has not played for a month, since he suffered a trauma to his left eye in the victory against Atlético-GO.

Still in defense, the São Paulo idol will have the return of another great name of the club. Suspended against Corinthians due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Miranda returns and is available for the weekend’s game.

Ceni must choose two names between the captain, Arboleda and Léo to form the defense over the weekend.

Since arriving in São Paulo, the former goalkeeper has opted for a line of four athletes in defense, with Orejuela and Reinaldo playing on the wings. Hernán Crespo, on the other hand, opted for most of the season in a trio with Miranda, Arboleda and Léo.

In the offensive sector, Rogério Ceni is waiting for Rigoni’s recovery, although he treats the case with pessimism. The Argentine striker, São Paulo’s second-highest scorer in the year with 11 goals, has been dealing with a small stretch in the back of the left thigh and began the week under the care of physiotherapists.

Calleri will be evaluated on a daily basis, after the exams carried out on Wednesday show an edema in the right thigh. Scorer of three goals in the last four games, the 30 shirt is treated as a doubt for the commitment in Bragança Paulista.

Luan, on the other hand, has a more complicated case of injury and is out of the match on the inside. The midfielder had a tendon avulsion of the left thigh adductor and still has no deadline to be available to the new São Paulo technical committee.

Another name still out of action is Galeano. The Paraguayan is still undergoing treatment for a trauma to his right ankle and has not played since the 3rd, in a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense.