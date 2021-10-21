Biden says he’s worried about China’s hypersonic missiles; Chinese government denies test | World

Asked by reporters while boarding Air Force One for a trip to Pennsylvania whether he was concerned about Chinese hypersonic missiles, Biden said, “Yes.”

Hypersonic weapons travel through the atmosphere at speeds more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 km/h.

The Financial Times reported over the weekend that China tested a weapon in August that flew through space and circled the globe before heading for a target that missed. China’s Foreign Ministry denied the information.

The test took place as the United States and its global rivals gear up to build hypersonic weapons — the next generation of weapons that rob opponents of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms.

“Hypersonic weapons are a strategic game changer with the dangerous potential to fundamentally undermine strategic stability as we know it.“Senator Angus King of Maine said on Monday.

“The US cannot delay this development or allow blind spots while we monitor the progress of our competitors,” he added.

The White House has raised concerns about Chinese hypersonic missile technology through “diplomatic channels,” spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.