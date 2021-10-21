‘Big John’ fossil, largest known triceratops, is auctioned for 7 times the initial estimate | Science

The skeleton of “Big John”, the largest known triceratops, 8 meters long and 66 million years old, was auctioned on Thursday (21) in Paris and acquired by an American buyer for US$ 7.7 million . In total, 13 people bid for “Big John”.

This amount (included) is much higher than the starting price set by the French auction house Drouot of US$1.1 million, but it is far from the record achieved by a fossil dinosaur skeleton. This brand is still from a Tyrannosaurus rex, purchased for US$ 31.8 million, in October 2020, in New York.

The future owner of this triceratops went to Paris to see the skeleton during the public exhibition period in September, and ended up “falling in love” with it, explained its representative at the auction.

Thus, “Big John” will return to the United States, where it was discovered in 2014 by geologist Walter W. Stein Bill in the state of South Dakota. In theory, it will be part of the anonymous buyer’s collection.

The prehistoric animal, a type of herbivorous, quadrupedal dinosaur, lived on Laramidia, an extinct island continent that stretched from present-day Alaska to Mexico.

His death in a floodplain, probably after a fight as indicated by a laceration near the skull, allowed the skeleton to be preserved in mud, a sediment with no biological activity. Your skeleton is 60% complete, and parts like the skull 75% complete.

This sale comes as the craze for dinosaur skeletons continues to rise. Prices reached record highs, much to the annoyance of museums and research centers, often unable to surpass bid values.

In October, a rare skeleton of Allosaurus, one of the oldest dinosaurs, considered the “grandfather” of the dreaded T-Rex, was auctioned in Paris to an anonymous buyer for just over €3 million (with fees), double of the initially estimated value.

A few weeks earlier, in New York, a 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton had been sold for $31.8 million, setting a record for a dinosaur, when the estimate was between $6 and 8 million.

By 2020, however, several dinosaurs offered in Paris could not find buyers as reserve prices were not met.