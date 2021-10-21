Bitcoin keeps growing and Elon Musk celebrates appreciation with meme

This past Wednesday (21), the CEO of Tesla published a message on Twitter about the possible new record that Bitcoin will reach in a few days, if it reaches the value of US$ 69 thousand. The tweet was published just before Bitcoin hit the highest value in history to date, at $67,000.

In the publication, Musk released a meme that displays record values ​​for the Ethereum and Bitcoin coins, suggesting that they should reach the ATH (All-time high or, in Portuguese, ‘highest value of all time’) soon.

Currently, Tesla owns about 43,000 bitcoins, which are worth approximately $2.8 billion of all the currency’s circulating supply, which has yielded billions in profits for the company. The bet on cryptocurrencies and Elon Musk’s constant posts on the subject made the executive a recurrent target in scams involving the technology.

Growth without a drop

Despite suffering restrictions in China, Bitcoin remains in a bullish phase. Experts believe the currency should reach the historic value of $80,000 soon. In the medium to long term, the value can exceed US$ 160 thousand for a single unit of the cryptocurrency.

One of the reasons for the excitement of the market is Bitcoin ETFs, which can bring more respect and reliability to the world of cryptocurrencies in the traditional financial market.