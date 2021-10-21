Black Friday 2021: most Brazilians are more interested in cell phones and general electronics

On Black Friday this year, cell phones are the most desired items by Brazilian consumers, according to data from Conversion, an agency specializing in SEO. The intention to purchase smartphones is 66.67%, followed by electronics and general appliances (60.68%) and fashion and accessories (40.46%).
The occasion known for discounts takes place on November 26 this year, but many retailers offer promotions and discounts throughout the month. The interest in acquiring smartphones is not all that surprising, as most Brazilians have not switched cell phones for two years and three months, according to a recent survey.
On the other hand, with the pandemic, many use the cell phone as a study and work tool, and the hardware crisis may end up not allowing great promotions in the segment.
Conversion consulted 400 Brazilians connected to the internet about their intentions regarding Black Friday this year. In terms of planned spending, 55.84% of consumers entered the R$500 to R$3,000 purchase range — that is, a positive price average for cost-effective mobile phone purchases. Of those interviewed, only 4.56% are more cautious and intend to make purchases of up to R$ 150.
Black Friday is seen as a positive time of year to make large purchases at lower prices. In fact, the price of the product is the most important aspect in the purchase decision for 83.48% of consumers.
However, being a well-known store to make the purchase (54.7%), having security seals (38.18%) and having a good rating in Reclame Aqui (37.89%) are also factors that contribute to decision making .
According to the Conversion study, Black Friday 2021 is expected to be higher than last year’s, due to an increase in purchase intent among consumers. According to the survey, in 2020, 76.5% of Brazilians made purchases in the period, while for this year, the forecast is that this number will grow to 87.75%, reflecting an increase of 14.7%.
Regarding online shopping, 72% of respondents intend to make purchases via the website and virtual stores (56.98%) or even in shopping applications (14.81%), showing that e-commerce also has great chances of stand out.