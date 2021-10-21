Black Friday 2021: most Brazilians are more interested in cell phones and general electronics

On Black Friday this year, cell phones are the most desired items by Brazilian consumers, according to data from Conversion, an agency specializing in SEO. The intention to purchase smartphones is 66.67%, followed by electronics and general appliances (60.68%) and fashion and accessories (40.46%).

The occasion known for discounts takes place on November 26 this year, but many retailers offer promotions and discounts throughout the month. The interest in acquiring smartphones is not all that surprising, as most Brazilians have not switched cell phones for two years and three months, according to a recent survey.

On the other hand, with the pandemic, many use the cell phone as a study and work tool, and the hardware crisis may end up not allowing great promotions in the segment.