Black youths denounce racism in shopping malls and restaurants in the DF

posted on 10/20/2021 9:35 PM



Andresa Sousa and Rithyele Souza Silva denounce racism – (credit: Social networks)

The Civil Police of the Federal District is investigating two cases of accusations of racial injury. Singer Andresa Sousa, 34, and medical student at the University of Brasília (UnB) Rithyele Souza Silva, 27, were in different places on different days, but claimed to have felt in their own skin what a large part of the black population goes through: the prejudice.

Andresa has been working in the music business for a little over six years, but started singing in restaurants about a year and a half ago. On Friday (10/15), in another day of service at a high-end restaurant in 108 Sul, the artist was preparing the last songs to end the participation, when she was verbally and even physically attacked by a woman.

The singer says that two women who were at a table near the stage asked for two songs. Customers went dancing and a third woman also arrived. At the end, Andresa was applauded by the audience. “We were waiting to go back and the ladies went to sit down, but only one of them looked at me and came up to me and said, ‘You sang the wrong lyrics.’ I said it wasn’t wrong, as it was a song I had been singing for a long time, but I apologized and said I would improve my English,” he said.

According to Andresa, the woman continued to insist that she had got the lyrics wrong. “There came a time when she slapped me hard twice on the arm and kept saying that I needed to learn to sing. At that time, I was amazed, because this is not a common attitude. Until she said: ‘This black woman has to learn to sing’. It was the moment when I got really upset and left crying”, she reported.

Shaken, the singer was consoled and supported by some patrons of the establishment. The police were also called. Andresa filed an incident report for racial injury at the 1st Police Station (Asa Sul), which investigates the case.

Racism in mall

Rithiele Souza also went through a similar situation last Friday. The student went to a mall in the central area of ​​Brasília to buy a cell phone chip and went to an ATM to withdraw money. While carrying out the financial transaction, an elderly woman stopped right next to her, at which point Rithiele warned her. “I asked her to be kindly away, even for health security,” he said.

According to her, the woman acted harshly and refused. “She started to say that people from the satellite (administrative region) did not know how to handle cash. He said that he was really racist and that he knew people like me”, said the university student. Disturbed by the situation, Rithiele warned the elderly woman that she would call the police. “She started to laugh at me, but when she saw that I wasn’t kidding, she started cursing and assaulting me. He even took the sandal to slap me on the arm.”

Witnesses called the police, but the elderly woman was never taken to the police station. Rithiele registered a bulletin in the 2nd DP (North Wing), which also investigates the case.