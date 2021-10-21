Blind with jealousy, Pedro makes Dumas tremble with duel · TV News

Pedro (Selton Mello) won’t let Dumas (Marcello Valle) hit on Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and get away with it in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The monarch will accept Luisa’s (Mariana Ximenes) suggestion by summoning the general to a duel, but with an unusual weapon. “I came to challenge you”, the nobleman will shout when he shows a shuttlecock to his rival in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The nobleman did not like to see the soldier drag his wing over the Neapolitan woman during a ball in the serials of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. The countess added fuel to the fire by suggesting to her lover that he resolve the issue as in 19th-century novels.

The protagonist played by Selton Mello will take a walk on the beach to put the idea into practice in the scenes that will be shown this Friday (22). He will be carried away by jealousy when he realizes that, in addition to the empress, the Frenchman also has a crush on the governess of princesses.

Luísa, in fact, will be trying to convince Dumas to help her unite Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Gastão (Daniel Torres). “Leopoldine [Bruna Griphao] doesn’t want to admit it, but I feel she also has a crush on Augusto [Gil Coelho]”, will justify the noblewoman.

“I think he’s interested in her too. What would it be like if all love was reciprocated, isn’t it, Countess?”, will fire the ruffian, who has been in love with Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremouroux) since his adolescence.

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in the newsletter

shuttlecock duel

Teresa will take the opportunity to add more fuel to the fire when she notices Pedro’s discomfort. “The countess and the general are in league for Isabel to choose Gaston,” the princess of the Two Sicilies will suggest. “This must end!” the emperor will say, realizing immediately that he has bitten his tongue. “I mean, our daughter’s indecision,” he will amend.

The sovereign will give the excuse that he needs to exercise to interrupt Luisa’s conversation. “Majesty! We were remembering a day on the beach in Trouville, when I was challenged to a duel”, will punctuate Dumas, full of gallantry.

“Then get ready. I’ve come to challenge you,” Pedro will say, pulling out a shuttlecock as if it were a revolver. “It’s an extraordinary artifact. The Indians make this bundle with the leaves, fill it with stones, stick feathers and it’s ready! Do you think you can play?”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

