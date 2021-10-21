Blumenau opens an appointment for a booster dose of the vaccine in the elderly

Blumenau expands this Wednesday, 20, the schedule of vaccine against Covid-19, 5,200 places are available.

The groups contemplated for the first dose are adolescents and people over 18 years of age. It is also available to schedule booster doses for immunosuppressed patients who received a second dose or a single dose more than 28 days ago, elderly people over 60 years of age and healthcare workers who received the second dose or a single dose more than 6 months ago.

Scheduling

Scheduling starts at 5:00 pm and can be done through the website of the Municipality of Blumenau or by Alô Saúde, on phone 156 (option 2), who will be attended as long as there are vacancies or until 10:00 pm, if the schedule is not filled out before that. schedule.

As the vacancies for the first day are filled, the system will make available the vacancies for the following day. Only those users with an appointment will be vaccinated. It is necessary to bring an identification document and, if you have, a health card.

Check out the audiences who can schedule vaccination and the necessary documentation in bit.ly/publicosvacina:

Necessary documents

Persons over 18: Photo ID only.

People between 12 and 17 years old: identification document with photo and accompanied by the legal guardian (father, mother or legal guardian by official document) or adult person with authorization signed by the legal guardians – according to the model available in bit.ly/declaracavacina.

Immunosuppressed people: identification document with photo; Records that already exist in the Health Units or other services in the municipalities that prove the condition; Medical certificate or medical report with the indication of the person’s condition, containing the description of the ICD and expiration date of 1 year for prescriptions of drugs for uncontrolled use; Medical certificate or medical report indicating the person’s condition; Medical prescription or exams or prescriptions that make clear the person’s condition considering the validity period of 1 year for prescriptions for uncontrolled medications.

People over 60 years old: upon arriving at one of the General Outpatient Clinics, the user must present an official document with a photo and vaccination card. If the user is not registered with SUS, it will be necessary to present proof of residence.

Health Workers: identification document with photo and proof of the worker’s active relationship with the respective health service.

Application

The doses will be applied this Thursday and Friday, the 21st and 22nd. With the exception of the elderly, the other groups will be vaccinated Vaccination Center, in Sector 3, at Vila Germânica Park.

To avoid crowding, the guide is for users to arrive at Vila Germânica Park up to 10 minutes in advance and take companions only in case of need. In addition to the identification document with photo and the vaccination card, it is necessary to have at hand documentation that proves the inclusion in the group for which the schedule was requested.

If the user arrives more than 10 minutes in advance, he must wait until his vaccination schedule. Delays of up to 15 minutes will be tolerated.

Users can access Sector 3 by entering Rua Humberto de Campos, using the parking lot located in front of the Vaccination Center (at the back of the Galegão Gymnasium). The Center has wheelchairs to assist with the displacement. People with reduced mobility can access the Vaccination Center through Rua Itapiranga, which was signposted by Seterb. In this case, the vaccine is applied without the user having to disembark from the vehicle.

After receiving the first dose of vaccine, at the end of the service, the system automatically schedules the return for the second dose, within the appropriate period.

Health workers covered

Health workers indicated to receive the booster dose are considered to be individuals who work in care, health surveillance, regulation and health management establishments; that is, they work in health service establishments, such as hospitals, clinics, clinics, basic health units, laboratories, pharmacies, drugstores and other places. Among them are health professionals, community health workers, agents to combat endemic diseases, health surveillance professionals and support workers, such as receptionists, security guards, cleaning workers, cooks and assistants, ambulance drivers, managers and others, in addition to health service workers.

It also includes those workers who work in home care, in home care programs or services, such as caregivers of the elderly, doulas and midwives.

In addition, family members directly responsible for the care of seriously ill individuals or those with permanent disabilities that make self-care impossible are included, so that all household contacts of these individuals are not included, only the family member directly responsible for the care.

Furthermore, undergraduate and graduate students of the health professions are included, as applicable, as long as they are exposed to Coronavirus due to curricular internships and other types of academic practice.

