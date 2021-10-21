Bolsonaro imitates Lula making a nine-finger gesture during his visit to Ceará

During his visit to the municipality of Russas, in Ceará, this Wednesday, 20th, president Jair Bolsonaro imitated former president Lula (PT), his main political opponent for 2022. According to the head of the Planato, unlike the PT government, his management is promoting the completion and delivery of works to the population.

“They left a mark of neglect and corruption, works that were not completed and that we are prioritizing to deliver to you. To say that that other president [imitação de Lula] it delivered complete works, yes, but in other countries, such as Cuba, Venezuela, Angola, Bolivia, among others. Our commitment is with the Brazilian people,” said Bolsonaro.

During his visit to the municipality of Russas, in Ceará, this Wednesday, 2022, President Jair Bolsonaro imitated former President Lula (PT), his main political opponent for 2022. pic.twitter.com/bdajEf2Q19 Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it — Political Game (@jogopolitico) October 20, 2021

READ MORE l Bolsonaro’s visit to Ceará: today’s latest news, Wednesday, 20

One of the president’s commitments in Ceará was the launch of the bidding notice for the works on the Ramal do Salgado. He must also sign a contract and work order for the restoration of the Banabuiú dam.

The president went on to say that the government has no case of corruption, without considering the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of vaccines exposed by the CPI, and repeated that he will not adopt the so-called “vaccine passport” in Brazil.

On the day Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) read the report of the Covid Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), which framed him in a crime of responsibility for his attitude during the pandemic, Bolsonaro made new attacks on the collegiate and said “not to be to blame for anything at all”.

