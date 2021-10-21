Bolsonaro sent 41 soldiers to a school in the US that

Since 2000, Brazil has sent 82 soldiers for training at the Western Hemisphere Security Cooperation Institute (Whinsec), the former School of the Americas, headquartered in Fort Benning, Georgia, USA. Of this total, 50% (41) in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), with 21% (17) only in the first nine months of 2021.

Whinsec is an institute affiliated with the US Department of Defense. At the school, seven former Colombian soldiers accused of murdering the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, on July 7, this year, were trained. The information was confirmed by the US government.

“So far, we have identified seven individuals who were former Colombian Army soldiers who received some form of instruction and training provided and funded by the US,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense, on 23 July.

Survey made by Brazil in fact, using data provided by the Army, Navy and Air Force, via the Access to Information Law, show that the Brazilian government has preferably sent low-ranking officers. There are 52 second sergeants, 9 first sergeants, 6 lieutenant colonels, 6 majors, 4 colonels and 1 sub lieutenant.

Among governments, Bolsonaro, at 41, leads. Followed by Dilma Rousseff (PT), who sent 21 soldiers for training at Whisec, Michel Temer (MDB), 12, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 8. Among the forces, the Army sent 79 members, the Air Force, 3, and the Navy did not send officers.

Political scientist Luciana Wietchikoski believes that the increase in the number of soldiers sent to Whisec in 2021 can be justified by Bolsonaro’s desire for a coup in Brazil, a speech rehearsed a few times during the year.

“Even because of the history of this organization, which is always involved with political issues in Latin America. But within another context, not specific to this moment, but a broader education, which will not only have a consequence in the coup, but in the coming years in Brazil”, explains Wietchikoski, who is a researcher at the Research Group on Strategic Studies and Contemporary International Policy (GEPPIC), from the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC).

“They are soldiers trained in these organizations and they bring a doctrine very close to the ideology that Bolsonaro reproduces. This remains over time, it is not a temporary situational issue, but rather that we have a consequence for the future of Brazil in the medium and long term”, concludes the researcher.

Bolsonaro’s alignment with American policy is also highlighted by Wietchikoski, who sees benefits for Americans in this exchange.

“The US is intensifying its presence in the region in terms of defense, especially in relation to the issue of containing China, that is, to contain the Chinese expansion in the region, which is posed by the United States as the main threat in Latin America .”



Former President Lula was the governor who sent the least military personnel to be trained in Whisec / Arte: Brasil de Fato

Historic

Founded in 1946, under the name Latin American Training Center – Earth Division, the institute was best known by the name it received in 1963, Escola das Américas. Only in 2001, it was baptized as Whisec.

In the beginning, the institute had the objective of producing a political and ideological alignment of the Armed Forces of the Latin American countries with the USA, so that a broad US influence in the region would be possible.

After the Cuban Revolution in 1959, the institute turned to military training to combat the rise of communism in the Americas. That was when the Escola das Américas was created, which received officers from different countries, who later acted in military coups.

More than 300 Brazilian soldiers attended the Escola das Américas between 1954 and 1996, according to the National Truth Commission. At the institute, officers received practical and theoretical classes on torture, interrogation techniques, communism, urban and rural guerrilla warfare, and weapons handling.

Edition: Leandro Melito