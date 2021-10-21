Bolzan reveals who brought Ferraz and Everton to Grêmio

Romildo Bolzan revealed that Renato Portaluppi was responsible for the signings of Everton Cardoso and Victor Ferraz. The two arrived at Grêmio in 2020 and played much less than expected. Currently the pair is leaning.

“The formation of the cast went through him a lot, he was tactical and technical. Had command, that’s true. In the case of Victor Ferraz and Everton, they were nominated by the technical committee at that time”, said the president in an interview with Radio Pachola.

Everton returned to play at the end of Felipão’s spell at the club and Victor Ferraz has not been on the field since June 6th. “They were reincorporated because they had no proposal to leave”, confirmed the president.

Grêmio only released Vanderlei and David Braz when they managed to find a new destination. So, I tried to follow the same process with these two, but it didn’t happen.

How much did Everton and Victor Ferraz cost Grêmio?

Victor Ferraz earns R$ 400 thousand per month and leaves in December. He arrived at the club in December 2019, receiving around R$ 10.4 million for this period. In 2021, he took the field only three times.

Everton Cardoso, on the other hand, still has a contract until the end of 2022 and earns R$ 500 thousand per month. So, his contract will cost around R$ 15 million to Immortal’s coffers. After all, he will hardly accept a termination without receiving anything.

Renato Portaluppi was also responsible for hiring Rafinha. But the two never worked together at Grêmio. In this case, president Romildo Bolzan had said that the club did not need a 35-year-old player.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Playback / TV Guild