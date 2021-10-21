‘Borrachinha’ admits chance to fight Vettori at light heavyweight – 10/20/2021

Initially scheduled to take place at middleweight (84 kg), the fight between Paulo Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori, who heads the UFC Vegas 41 card, could happen in another category. During the event’s media day, this Wednesday (20), the Italian revealed that his opponent is heavier and, therefore, the fight can be held in the light heavyweight division (93 kg). And by all indications, this must happen.

In an exclusive interview with the Ag. Fight, ‘Borrachinha’ admitted the possibility of making his first appearance for Ultimate in the light heavyweights. Asked about his thinking about weight and whether he intends to accelerate weight loss, the Brazilian was calm and cited benefits if the change of category is confirmed.

“I don’t know either (if the fight will be in the top division). I’m here sunbathing, waiting to go on a diet. Maybe it’s a combined weight. I still don’t know. Top stoked (fighting in the top division). that would be even cooler. I think fighting heavier can bring even more emotion to the fans, a more aggressive, powerful fight, with knockout power. It would be cool. I hope it happens,” stated the Brazilian.

Current number two in the middleweight ranking, Paulo ‘Borrachinha’ has not fought since September last year, when he lost his chance to win the middleweight belt after being knocked out by division champion Israel Adesanya. In professional MMA since 2012, the fighter has 13 wins and only one loss.