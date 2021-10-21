Botafogo: Matheus Nascimento celebrates call to represent Brazil in Revelations Cup with the U-18 team

the attacker Matheus Nascimento, from the U-20 and main teams of the Botafogo, was summoned to the Brazilian Under-18 team to dispute the Revelations Cup Tournament. The competition will be held at Mexico between the 9th and the 17th of November.

Despite allowing the summoning of athletes born until 2002, the coach Dudu Patetucci opted to take the players of the “2003 generation”, with the addition of some who were born in 2004 – as is the case of Matheus Nascimento. Glorioso’s center forward celebrated the opportunity to, once again, represent his country in an international tournament and praised the fact that, early in his career, he got used to playing alongside and against athletes from higher categories.

“It’s always an honor to be called up for the Brazilian team, it seems that every time I’m called it’s like the first time. And I’m very happy when I move up in the category, a sign that my work is being well regarded. I try to do for Brazil the same thing I did for Botafogo: to continue fulfilling the stages and, thus, I hope until the biggest objective, which is to reach the main team. But first I have to focus on the present, where my more experienced club mates always gave me advice. And thank Botafogo, who always gave me the support to evolve quickly and forget about all this age difference”, commented the alvinegra promise.

Brazil debuts in the Revelations Cup on 11/10, against the U.S, then faces the Mexican national team on 11/13 and ends its participation in the championship on 11/16, against the Colombia. All matches of the Under-18 team will be held at the Estadio Miguel Alemán Valdés, in the city of Celaya, in the state of Guanajuato.