Botafogo players make the law of silence in protest against late payments | firefight

Botafogo players decided not to grant press conferences or exclusive interviews in protest against late payments. The decision was communicated in a joint letter made by the cast and sent to the ge. The law of silence is valid until there is a definitive solution to the problem.

“Due to unfulfilled agreements and salary delays, we, athletes and coaching staff, communicated that we will not grant interviews until a definitive solution is reached. We await a solution from the board on what happened and do not rule out other measures until the weekend.

The Botafogo institution and its Glorious fans, our gratitude for all the support they have given us. Our commitment and maximum dedication will always be for you.

The club has not yet commented on what happened. For now, the demonstration does not affect Botafogo’s training, travel and even lesser routine. The players’ protest is limited to press assistance. What repeats the movement made in 2019. At the time, the strike lasted a week.

Earlier this month of October, the GE informed that the money has become shorter in General Severiano. The club has an agreement with the government to keep payments up to date, limited to 60 minimum wages per employee. The entire monthly payroll is only paid if the money is left over, but the cake was small at the end of the year and left unresolved in the last two months.

As there is still not enough to pay the entire payroll, of around R$3.5 million, payments such as image rights have been suspended. In addition to the difference in who earns more than 60 minimum wages. With this limitation, the monthly pending is almost R$ 1 million, according to the report. The agreement runs until December of this year. In addition, the club also has late taxes and charges, such as the payment of the FGTS.

