Brasiliense player makes bizarre celebration by eliminating Cuiabá from Copa Verde; watch video | soccer

What a review! The celebration of Brasiliense’s players, still on the field, after eliminating Cuiabá, on penalties – 7 to 6, for the round of 16 of the Copa Verde, on Wednesday night, at Arena Pantanal, aroused immense curiosity.
The balanced game was in a goalless draw during the 90 minutes, and what attracted the most attention was not Jacaré’s classification for the quarter finals of the Copa Verde, but the celebration of the athletes. The characters of the unusual fact, the defensive midfielder Radamés, and the forward Weverton Goduxo, spilled out soon after the last penalty kick. (see video above)
While the teammates celebrated, Radamés lifts his shorts and sits on the face of Goduxo, who was lying on the lawn. A mix of emotion and happiness that generated the scene beyond unusual and little seen in football.
According to Brasiliense’s press office, the reason for the celebration arose because Goduxo wasted a penalty during a training game last week. However, in the decision against Cuiabá, he converted the decisive charge that kept the dream of Jacaré’s bi-championship in the Copa Verde.
Cuiabá x Brasiliense, Copa Verde — Photo: AssCom Dourado
Revealed at the base of Fluminense, Radamés, 35, is one of the leaders of the cast. The player had been the target of criticism from the fan after Brasiliense’s elimination in Serie D of the Brazilian Championship, in the second phase for the railway.
Brasiliense players celebrate at Arena Pantanal the qualification for the quarter finals of Copa Verde — Photo: Ednilson Aguiar / Metrópoles
In the next phase, there may be more “different” celebrations on the side of Brasiliense. The team from the Federal District will face Nova Mutum, also from Mato Grosso, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Verde.