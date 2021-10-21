Braskem shareholders approve contracts with Pemex, Porto Seguro raises capital by R$4 billion; JHSF, Gafisa and Petrobras data

The corporate news this Thursday (21) highlights the Petrobras production report (PETR4), as well as operational previews from JHSF (JHSF3) and Gafisa (GFSA3).

Porto Seguro (PSSA3), on the other hand, approved the capital increase in the amount of R$4 billion, through the capitalization of profit reserves, with stock bonuses.

Braskem (BRKM5), in turn, informed that its subsidiary Braskem Idesa obtained the necessary votes to approve the ethane supply contracts with Pemex.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras (PETR3,PETR4) recorded an average production in the third quarter of this year of 2.83 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (LGN).

According to the company, this was an increase of 1.2% compared to the second quarter of this year, but a retraction of 4.1% in the annual comparison. In the first nine months of this year, production retreats 3.1%.

Petrobras highlighted that the increase in production between July and September was mainly due to the entry into operation of the FPSO Carioca (Sepia field) in the Santos Basin pre-salt and the higher average production in the quarter of the FPSO P-70 (Atapu field), after reaching its production capacity in early July.

Credit Suisse analysts pointed out that total sales remained at very strong levels, while oil production increased slightly on a sequential basis, which was already known from public data available from the ANP. The main highlight was the reduction in inventories, which should boost the third quarter results. Another highlight was the drop in net exports, mainly due to sequentially lower export volumes, but also due to higher imports. Part of the drop in net exports can be explained by the higher utilization rate of refineries at around 84%, against 74% in the second quarter.

JHSF informs that net contracted sales of development registered a drop of 18.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year. In comparison, sales decreased from R$411.1 million to R$333.7 million.

In the accumulated from January to September this year, the result had an increase of 46.2%, compared to the first nine months of 2020, from R$ 850.5 million to R$ 1.243 billion, according to the operational preview disclosed by the developer.

Consolidated sales in the Company’s malls grew by 74.1% compared to the same period in 2020. Compared to the same months in 2019, when there were no operating and capacity restrictions, the increase was 45.1%.

In the statement, the company informs that the malls aimed at the high-income public were highlighted in the quarter. In comparison with the third quarter of 2020, Shopping Cidade Jardim’s sales grew 75.6%, while Catarina Fashion Outlet increased 93.2%. In relation to the third quarter of 2019, the growth was, respectively, 70.3% and 47.9%.

Gafisa (GFSA3) recorded gross sales of R$159 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 11% year-on-year.

The construction company’s launches totaled R$ 692 million in the third quarter of 2021, reaching R$ 1 billion in launches in 2021.

After presenting an order to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) asking for the reopening of the analysis of the purchase of BRF shares (BRFS3) by Marfrig (MRFG3), board member Lenisa Prado changed her position and gave up on the revaluation. The other board members accompanied Lenisa and, with that, the approval of the deal, which had been given by Cade’s General Superintendence at the end of September, was maintained.

Last week, the counselor presented an order asking that the operation be analyzed by Cade’s court. According to Cade’s rules, the General Superintendence – the area responsible for investigations and process instructions – can approve operations that it deems not to pose risks to competition.

In May, Marfrig announced the purchase of 24.23% of the shares of BRF. Soon after, on June 3, it increased its stake to 31.66% of the company’s share capital.

According to Marfrig, the objective is to become a passive investor in BRF.

Safe Harbor (PSSA3)

Porto Seguro (PSSA3) approved the company’s capital increase, in the amount of R$4 billion, through the capitalization of profit reserves, with stock bonuses.

With the increase, the company’s capital stock increased to R$8.5 billion, divided into 646,586,060 common shares.

Braskem (BRKM5) informed that its subsidiary Braskem Idesa obtained the necessary votes to approve the ethane supply contracts with Pemex.

In addition, Braskem Idesa completed the replacement of the US$1.35 billion balance of the debt refinancing plan with a new debt with a 9-year term.

Braskem Idesa’s new capital structure includes the issuance of debt securities with commitment and interest linked to targets for reducing carbon emissions

Banco BMG announced that its subsidiary CBFácil Corretora de Seguros signed a contractual instrument with the intention of acquiring a stake in O2OBOTS Inteligência Artificial.

O2OBOTS is a fintech operating in the development, licensing and maintenance of software specialized in artificial intelligence for the sale of financial and insurance products.

CCR (CCRO3) informed that its subsidiary Concessionária do Bloco Sul signed a concession contract for nine airports in the southern region of the country.

The airports are in Curitiba (in São José dos Pinhais-PR), Foz do Iguaçu (PR), Londrina (PR), Bacacheri (PR), Navegantes (SC), Joinville (SC), Pelotas (RS), Uruguaiana ( RS) and Bagé (RS).

Intelbras (INTB3)

Intelbras (INTB3) informed that the company’s controlling shareholders, the Freitas Family, have committed to sell to Dahua a total of 4,600,001 common shares issued by the company, corresponding to 1.4% of its share capital.

After the closing of the transaction, the controlling shareholders will jointly own 209.928,391 shares issued by the company, representing 64.1% of its capital stock. Dahua, on the other hand, will have 32,761,111 shares issued by the company, representing 10.0% of its share capital.

Verzani & Sandrini Holding

The Group specializing in the provision of cleaning and security services Verzani & Sandrini filed a request for an initial public offering (IPO) with the CVM.

