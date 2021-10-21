Brazil has an average of below 400 deaths by Covid for the ninth day in a row | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (20) 401 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 604,303 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 380 — below the 400 mark for the 9th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -13% and points stability.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (14): 334

Friday (15): 319

Saturday (16): 331

Sunday (17): 325

Monday (18): 322

Tuesday (19): 351

Wednesday (20): 380

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,680,272 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 15,729 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 11,933 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -22% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 604,303

604,303 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 401

401 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 380 (14-day variation: -13%)

380 (14-day variation: -13%) Total confirmed cases: 21,680,272

21,680,272 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 15,729

15,729 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,933 (variation in 14 days: -22%)

On the rise (7 states): RR, PI, TO, RS, CE, BA, PR

RR, PI, TO, RS, CE, BA, PR In stability (10 states and DF): ES, RN, RO, PB, SC, SE, MT, AL, DF, PA, GO

ES, RN, RO, PB, SC, SE, MT, AL, DF, PA, GO Falling (8 states): MS, MG, RJ, PE, MA, AM, SP, AP

O Acre did not release data on cases and deaths until 8 pm this Wednesday.

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 106 million Brazilians are fully immunized against Covid. Data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles indicate that 107,407,959 people are fully immunized. This number represents 50.35% of the population.

Those who have taken the first dose of any vaccine against Covid are 152,450,710 people, What represents 71.47% of the population. The booster dose was applied in 5,317,781 people (2.49% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 265,176,450 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

ES: +11%

MG: -25%

RJ: -25%

SP: -37%

DF: -8%

GO: -15%

MS: -23%

MT: -3%

AC: Acre did not release data until 20:00 this Wednesday. Considering data from Tuesday (19), the state was in decline, -150%

AM: -35%

AP: -40%

PA: -12%

RO: +8%

RR: +300%

TO: +53%

AL: -5%

BA: +24%

EC: +27%

MA: -28%

PB: +5%

PE: -26%

PI: +56%

RN: +10%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

