Brazil records 401 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil recorded 401 covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 604,303 since the beginning of the pandemic. The numbers were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

With today’s update, the moving average was below 400 for the ninth day in a row, with 380. The index is considered the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, it is accelerating; between these two values, stability.

Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Norte did not register any deaths due to covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

As of 20:00 yesterday, Brazil has also registered 15,729 new cases of coronavirus — the moving average of positive diagnoses is 11,933. In total, 21,680,272 diagnoses of the disease have been made since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eleven states and the Federal District showed stability on average. Eight are down and seven are up. Brazil remains stable, with -13%.

Of the regions, only the South had a high, with 21%. Southeast showed a drop of -28%. The Midwest, Northeast and North showed stability of -13%, 4% and 13%, respectively.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (11%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-25%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-25%)

North region

Acre: stable (0%) *no deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Amapá: fall (-40%) *not recorded deaths in the last 24 hours

Northeast region

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (10%) *not recorded deaths in the last 24 hours

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-8%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-3%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-23%) *not recorded deaths in the last 24 hours

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (34%)

Santa Catarina: stable (2%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil recorded 373 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 604,228 deaths across the country.

According to data from the folder, 15,609 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus were reported in Brazil between yesterday and today, raising the total number of infected to 21,680,488 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, 20,861,055 recovered covid-19 cases have occurred nationwide to date, with another 215,205 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.