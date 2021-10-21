Brazilian assets plummet abroad after Guedes’ speeches

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian assets traded on foreign markets plummeted on Thursday morning, replicating the bad reaction of domestic markets in the final session prior to statements by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on spending outside the spending ceiling .

Negotiations in Brazil have already started this Thursday and saw the dollar soar above R$5.67 reais and future interest rates jump 60 basis points.

Real contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) fell 2.1%, with 1 dollar worth 5.6721 reais. In Paris, an ETF that tracks the Ibovespa fell 5.2%, the biggest drop since March. In the pre-market in New York, the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF fell 3.8%.

Prices in Brazil had already shown signs of stress at the end of Wednesday’s session, after minister Paulo Guedes said the government was evaluating whether the temporary benefit that will boost the new Bolsa Família will be paid outside the ceiling, which would require a license to an expenditure of around 30 billion reais, or whether there will be an option for a change in the constitutional rule on the spending ceiling to accommodate it.

The spot dollar closed far from the day’s lows, and the dollar futures again surpassed 5.60 reais on Wednesday — this Thursday it jumped above 5.68 reais. The Ibovespa also closed at a distance from the session’s maximum.

(By José de Castro)