Brazilians edit pig genes, seek funding and plan trials to use pig kidneys in humans; understand | Science

In Brazil, researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) plan to follow the same path. The surgeon and professor emeritus at the Faculty of Medicine of USP Silvano Raia believes that the technique must completely change the way transplants are done today. At 91 years old, Raia analyzes with the authority of who was the first surgeon in the world to perform a liver transplant with a living donor, in 1988.

For the Brazilian surgeon, it is quite possible that, in the next decade, only animal organs will be used in transplants to humans. He predicts that such procedures should take place within the next 6 or 12 months in countries like China, the United States and Germany.

In Brazil, the process will take a little longer. Although research has been underway for years, the stage of development is still below what is seen in the countries that lead the race.

One of the steps that still need to be completed in the country is the building a vivarium – a controlled location with a suitable sanitary environment in which the embryos will be introduced into a parent sow.

USP researchers are seeking funding from research institutions and secretariats of the state government of São Paulo – mainly the Technological Research Institute (IPT) – to build the facility.

Facade of the Institute for Technological Research, linked to the government of São Paulo, which is expected to finance vivarium for transplanting pig organs into humans.

After this phase, the forecast is that it will take about a year and a half for the structure to be ready. There, the embryo implantation process can be done in a sterile manner, as in an operating room. In this way, it is possible to avoid the contamination of animals with pathogens – organisms that can be harmful to humans.

So far, scientists have managed to do the modification of pig embryo genes – so that, in the future, the kidney and other transplanted organs do not cause rejection in humans. The part of the procedure that involves genetic editing is being carried out at the USP Human Genome Research Center, led by geneticist Mayana Zatz.

The expectation of scientists is that, by the end of next year, the first genetically modified piglets will be born. These cannot yet be transplanted to humans, but they will serve as a test, so that scientists know they are capable of producing them.

“We intend to do a test with animals that are not yet clinically transplantable, which is what we call a proof of concept. First, we have to transplant an embryo into a sow and see if the piglets will be born with the genes that cause rejection edited – silenced”, explains Mayana Zatz.

For patients without a human donor

The scientists’ idea is start with the kidneys because they can be placed under the skin of the recipient patient., explains Zatz. If the transplant doesn’t work, the organ can be removed – and the patient goes back to the transplant queue and for hemodialysis.

“If you start with the heart – which in the future we will want to transplant – if you remove [o coração da pessoa doente] it’s the [transplante] if it doesn’t work out, she dies,” recalls the scientist.

The process will be done in stages: first, there will be tests on brain-dead people., as was done in the United States, explains Silvano Raia.

Then, in about 6 months to 1 year, the intention is that pig kidney transplantation is done in people who are undergoing hemodialysis and who do not have a compatible human donor. In addition, their life expectancy must be less than the expected waiting time to receive the organ.

“It means that these patients have no chance of being transplanted – either because they are very debilitated, or because of age, whatever. We will offer these patients an alternative. For these first cases, if the xenotransplantation is not positive, we remove the graft , we put the patient on hemodialysis and he automatically starts to have priority on the waiting list for a human transplant”, details the doctor.

This first transplanted population will be observed for a period also from 6 months to 1 year.

“If the result is good – and I believe it will be – then we will progressively expand the number of candidates to whom the alternative will be offered”, says the doctor.

Because of genetic editing, it is possible that this type of transplant also brings an additional advantage: that patients who receive the organ do not need the so-called immunosuppressive drugs – which act, as the name says, inhibiting the immune system to let him not reject the new organ. But this is a question that can only be answered in the future..

Silvano Raia: pioneer doctor in liver transplants turns 90

Missing organs for transplant

The physician Silvano Raia believes that xenotransplantation – transplantation between different species – represents a solution to avoid the waiting lists in which many patients die before receiving an organ.

“The lack of organs is universal – in all countries this occurs. The good results of transplants increase the indications, but the organs do not increase proportionally”, recalls Raia.

Brazil has the largest public organ, tissue and cell transplant program in the world, financed almost exclusively (95%) by the SUS, according to the Ministry of Health. In absolute numbers, the country has the 2nd largest number of transplants in the world, second only to the United States.

Even so, until June, 45,600 people were waiting in line for an organ, according to the latest survey by the Brazilian Association of Organ Transplantation (ABTO).

“Brain-dead deceased donors and eventual living donors are far from being able to meet the waiting lists of those who are registered for organ transplants”, reinforces Silvano Raia.

It is to fill this gap that researchers around the world have been studying alternatives and the most promising is the one that uses pigs as donors. That’s because they have the most human-like organs – in addition to generating multiple offspring at once and having a short gestation.

But, as they are of a different species from ours, transplants made with these organs generate an acute rejection. Science needed to modify the genes of animals so that this would not happen – using the Crispr technique, which won the Nobel Prize in chemistry last year (see details below).

Understand what Crispr is

So far, the results, which are still experimental, have been promising – and not just for kidneys. Other organs, such as skin and cornea, have already been transplanted from pigs to non-human primates such as baboons and chimpanzees.

Raia explains that, technically, the transplantation of organs from pigs to humans will be done in the same way as between humans only – with an advantage: that of schedule the procedure.

“I’ve lived this my whole life: you left at 3 am because you had an organ and you didn’t want to damage the organ. Now, when you have the xenotransplantation, you schedule it – tomorrow, 7 am in room 4. And at that time the kidney is to be transplanted,” he says.

“By having organs available when necessary, the indication for transplantation will be more liberal. The number of transplants will increase further. Today you only indicate transplants when you really don’t have anything else to do. But if you’re sure you don’t have the list of waiting, you can indicate more liberally”, he points out.