Breast Cancer Affects Young Women

More than 60,000 Brazilian women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually. Although the disease is more likely to develop in women over 50, it is becoming increasingly common for younger women under 35 to be affected.

As a member of parliament and a doctor, I believe this is a warning sign for women, who need to be alert and undergo preventive exams regularly. It is also a reason for the Unified Health System (SUS) to reorganize itself to meet this growing demand for patients.

It’s no use talking about preventive actions during the Pink October campaign, that is, once a year, when we know about the importance of access to tests in a quick and humanized way in everyday life. When it comes to breast cancer, early diagnosis is crucial to cure and save lives.

Although screening is offered to women aged 40 and over for early detection of breast cancer, it is not offered to women under 40 unless they are known to be at high risk. Meanwhile, the profile of patients has been changing.

If historically the incidence of the disease was less than 2% in the age group below 35 years old, currently, researches already point to a percentage higher than 4% of cases. This phenomenon is being observed not only in Brazil, but also in several other developing countries.

Among the aspects associated with risk factors, which are related to lifestyle, are: fewer children, late pregnancy, inadequate nutrition, associated with the rush of daily life, sedentary lifestyle, all of which may be influencing this change in the onset of breast tumors in younger women.

Breast cancer is the most incident in women in the world, with approximately 2.3 million new cases estimated in 2020, which represents 24.5% of new cancer cases in women.

It is known that it is a very varied disease, with some subtypes and profiles, with different aggressiveness and requiring individual treatment. It is common to hear people say that tumors in younger women are always more aggressive, however, this is not an absolute truth.

Although rarer, there are slow-growing tumors in young patients and aggressive cases occurring in older women. What happens is that the frequency of more aggressive tumors is higher among younger women.

Because they are outside the screening group (periodic examination with the aim of detecting tumors early) and because of the greater recurrence of more aggressive tumors, the diagnosis is, on average, made at a more advanced stage when compared to women who have a later diagnosis .

There are some other particularities to be considered when diagnosing breast cancer in a young patient: increased risk of diffuse breast lesions and that the patient has a genetic mutation that predisposes to cancer. More extensive surgical treatments or more aggressive treatments are generally not indicated in this age group.

It is essential that younger patients are counseled on ways to preserve fertility to resume maternity planning after cancer treatment is finished. Anyway, there needs to be an agenda for individualization in diagnosis and treatment, case by case.

We must be careful to use the efficient resources available to treat the tumor, without the treatment being more harmful than the disease itself. For this and other reasons, I am a supporter of the SUS and the internalization of medicine, so that everyone has access.

*Dr. Gimenez, state deputy and physician, [email protected]

